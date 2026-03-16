Starmer Pledges Peace over War, Strait of Hormuz in Focus

Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared on Monday that the UK will not enter a wider Middle Eastern war, while striving with European allies to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway's reopening is crucial for market stability, he noted, despite the complexities involved.

During a press conference at 10 Downing Street, Starmer emphasized the UK's partnership with allies in crafting a viable plan to restore navigation freedom in the region. Addressing concerns, Starmer underscored a swift resolution to the conflict, mentioning ongoing discussions with US President Donald Trump.

Furthermore, Starmer reiterated the importance of UK-US relations and expressed condolences for American service members' losses. Trump, meanwhile, has warned NATO members of dire future consequences should they fail to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy supply route.

(With inputs from agencies.)