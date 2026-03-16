Left Front Unveils Candidates Amidst Survival Battle in West Bengal

The Left Front announced on Monday its initial list of 192 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

This list includes notable figures such as outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and CPI(M) central committee member Minakshi Mukherjee.

The elections are seen as critical for the CPI(M)-led front in its effort to regain influence in the state, known for a 34-year rule that ended in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)