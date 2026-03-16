Left Front Unveils Candidates Amidst Survival Battle in West Bengal
The Left Front announced their first list of 192 candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections, featuring prominent figures like Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and Minakshi Mukherjee. The move comes as a strategic battle to revive and strengthen its presence in the state amidst rising neo-Fascist forces and other political challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:43 IST
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The Left Front announced on Monday its initial list of 192 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.
This list includes notable figures such as outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and CPI(M) central committee member Minakshi Mukherjee.
The elections are seen as critical for the CPI(M)-led front in its effort to regain influence in the state, known for a 34-year rule that ended in 2011.
(With inputs from agencies.)