Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Delayed China Visit Amidst Iran Tensions

Donald Trump's planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping may face delays due to Trump's focus on the Iran conflict. Originally scheduled from March 31 to April 2, the meeting hangs in the balance, with the White House promising updated dates if diplomatic schedules shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:49 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Delayed China Visit Amidst Iran Tensions
Donald Trump

Donald Trump's anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is encountering potential delays, officials reported on Monday. The reason for the postponement is the U.S. president's dedication to the Iran conflict, though reassurance has been given that the meeting remains on the agenda.

Scheduled to occur between March 31 and April 2, the summit aims to bring together leaders of the world's foremost economies. Karoline Leavitt, White House spokeswoman, noted the possibility of deferment, highlighting that the meeting is still intended, albeit with a flexible timeline influenced by international events.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump hinted at the postponement if China fails to assist with resolving tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. The Chinese foreign ministry has yet to comment, while Leavitt confirmed new dates would be communicated should any changes arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
2
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
3
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
4
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026