High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump's Delayed China Visit Amidst Iran Tensions

Donald Trump's anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is encountering potential delays, officials reported on Monday. The reason for the postponement is the U.S. president's dedication to the Iran conflict, though reassurance has been given that the meeting remains on the agenda.

Scheduled to occur between March 31 and April 2, the summit aims to bring together leaders of the world's foremost economies. Karoline Leavitt, White House spokeswoman, noted the possibility of deferment, highlighting that the meeting is still intended, albeit with a flexible timeline influenced by international events.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump hinted at the postponement if China fails to assist with resolving tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. The Chinese foreign ministry has yet to comment, while Leavitt confirmed new dates would be communicated should any changes arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)