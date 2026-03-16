Starmer's Strategic Moves to Reopen Strait of Hormuz Amid Middle East Tensions

Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized his commitment to keeping the UK out of a broader Middle East conflict during a press conference at 10 Downing Street on Monday. He unveiled plans to work with European allies to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, vital for global market stability, despite acknowledging the complexity of the task.

Starmer has prioritized household support amid the soaring energy costs linked to the conflict, announcing £53 million in aid for those reliant on heating oil. He also issued directives to energy firms to transfer savings from recent government policies to consumers, highlighting his focus on resolving the region's discord to mitigate living expenses.

Engaging with US President Donald Trump, Starmer underscored the importance of collaboration to protect maritime routes critical for oil supplies. Both leaders acknowledged the urgency in reopening the Strait to alleviate shipping disruptions, with Starmer offering condolences for US military losses and Trump alerting NATO of potential future threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)