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Scandalous Stats: Criminal Records Among West Bengal MLAs

A recent report by the Association for Democratic Reforms highlights that nearly half of West Bengal's sitting MLAs have criminal cases against them. The study, covering 291 out of 294 MLAs, also notes significant financial worth, with many MLAs being declared crorepatis. The report showcases an intricate mix of political integrity and wealth in West Bengal's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:51 IST
Scandalous Stats: Criminal Records Among West Bengal MLAs
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A groundbreaking report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reveals that a striking 47% of sitting MLAs in West Bengal's poll-bound state have declared criminal cases against them. With assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and 29, this revelation raises significant concerns about the political integrity of the candidates.

Analysing self-sworn affidavits from 291 out of 294 MLAs, the report highlights that 109 lawmakers face severe criminal accusations. Notably, Trinamool Congress and BJP representatives record substantial figures, with 41% and 66% respectively having criminal cases.

Financial disclosures indicate that 52% of the total MPs are crorepatis, with the average assets per MLA varying considerably across parties. While highlighting education levels, the report notes a majority of MLAs are graduates and above. The data offers critical insights into the socio-economic dimensions of West Bengal's political sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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