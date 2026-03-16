Trump's China Trip in Jeopardy Amid Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible postponement of his upcoming trip to China amid the escalating conflict in Iran. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified that any rescheduling would not be intended to pressurize Beijing over the Strait of Hormuz, referring instead to logistic issues.

The potential delay underscores the profound geopolitical disruption caused by the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which have sent oil prices soaring globally. Trump's visit to China, scheduled for the end of the month, holds significant economic implications given the fraught trade relations between Washington and Beijing.

As Trump's administration explores diplomatic and military solutions, including a coalition to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the response from China remains pivotal. Meanwhile, US Treasury has not intervened in oil markets despite escalating prices, which both Trump and Bessent believe will stabilize post-conflict.