Black Flag Wave Sparks Commotion at Uttar Pradesh Rally
A youth waved a black flag at the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, causing commotion at a rally. Police detained him for questioning. Rajbhar, of SBSP, later critiqued Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, implying that Yadav’s campaigns unwittingly aid the BJP-led NDA.
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A youth stirred chaos by waving a black flag at Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's convoy during a Social Harmony Maharally. Police quickly detained the individual for questioning, while officials investigate the motive behind the act.
Following the incident, Minister Rajbhar criticized Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that Yadav's election campaigning inadvertently benefits the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He suggested that the NDA would win in West Bengal as a result.
The Social Harmony Maharally, conducted in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, aims to unite societal sections and bolster the NDA ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections. Om Prakash Rajbhar's comments underscore the political undertones prevailing in the region.
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