Left Menu

Black Flag Wave Sparks Commotion at Uttar Pradesh Rally

A youth waved a black flag at the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, causing commotion at a rally. Police detained him for questioning. Rajbhar, of SBSP, later critiqued Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, implying that Yadav’s campaigns unwittingly aid the BJP-led NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:35 IST
Black Flag Wave Sparks Commotion at Uttar Pradesh Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A youth stirred chaos by waving a black flag at Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's convoy during a Social Harmony Maharally. Police quickly detained the individual for questioning, while officials investigate the motive behind the act.

Following the incident, Minister Rajbhar criticized Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that Yadav's election campaigning inadvertently benefits the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He suggested that the NDA would win in West Bengal as a result.

The Social Harmony Maharally, conducted in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, aims to unite societal sections and bolster the NDA ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections. Om Prakash Rajbhar's comments underscore the political undertones prevailing in the region.

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Teen's High-Speed Ride at Janeshwar Mishra Park

Tragic End: Teen's High-Speed Ride at Janeshwar Mishra Park

 India
2
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026