Left Menu

Left Front's Strategic Candidate Release Amid Bengal Election Controversies

The Left Front released a second list of 32 candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections. Key nominees include CPI's Shanti Giri and CPI(M)'s Dr Pulin Behari Baskey. The Left claims an initial victory in judicial reviews of electoral roll revisions, criticizing the state and Election Commission for voter discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 19:49 IST
Left Front's Strategic Candidate Release Amid Bengal Election Controversies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Left Front has unveiled a second slate of 32 candidates for West Bengal's upcoming assembly elections, featuring notable entries like CPI's Shanti Giri from Nandigram and CPI(M)'s Dr Pulin Behari Baskey from Nayagram.

State secretary Md Salim hailed the current judicial review of electoral roll revisions as an 'initial victory,' pledging relentless advocacy for genuine voter inclusion before the polls planned for April 23 and 29, with vote counting on May 4. Previous announcements included a list of 192 candidates.

Salim criticized the Mamata Banerjee administration and the Election Commission for voter roll mismanagement, highlighting the removal of 63.66 lakh names and placing over 60.06 lakh electors under scrutiny. The election oversight has led to significant bureaucratic reshuffling ahead of the election cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026