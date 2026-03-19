Left Front's Strategic Candidate Release Amid Bengal Election Controversies

The Left Front has unveiled a second slate of 32 candidates for West Bengal's upcoming assembly elections, featuring notable entries like CPI's Shanti Giri from Nandigram and CPI(M)'s Dr Pulin Behari Baskey from Nayagram.

State secretary Md Salim hailed the current judicial review of electoral roll revisions as an 'initial victory,' pledging relentless advocacy for genuine voter inclusion before the polls planned for April 23 and 29, with vote counting on May 4. Previous announcements included a list of 192 candidates.

Salim criticized the Mamata Banerjee administration and the Election Commission for voter roll mismanagement, highlighting the removal of 63.66 lakh names and placing over 60.06 lakh electors under scrutiny. The election oversight has led to significant bureaucratic reshuffling ahead of the election cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)