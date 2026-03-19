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From Generation to Generation: Daochier I Imchen Steps Up in Koridang By-election

The BJP has nominated Daochier I Imchen for the Koridang Assembly by-election in Nagaland, following the death of his father, five-time MLA Imkong L Imchen. The People's Democratic Alliance, including the BJP, supports Daochier, creating a direct political succession. Voting, if needed, is scheduled for April 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:19 IST
From Generation to Generation: Daochier I Imchen Steps Up in Koridang By-election
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially nominated Daochier I Imchen as their candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Koridang Assembly constituency in Nagaland. The nomination was announced during a function at the BJP Mokokchung district office, presided over by Nagaland BJP president Benjamin Yepthomi in the presence of party officials and alliance partners.

Daochier I Imchen is the choice of the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA), which includes the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the BJP, among others. His candidacy follows the death of his father, Imkong L Imchen, a veteran politician and five-time MLA, paving the way for a familial political continuation.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, the NDPP and BJP had a seat-sharing arrangement, with Koridang falling under the BJP's allocation. Daochier is to file his nomination shortly, with key election dates set in March and April. The election process will unfold under the auspices of the Model Code of Conduct across the Mokokchung district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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