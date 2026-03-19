Trump Compares Iran Strikes to Pearl Harbor in Meeting with Japan's PM

In a controversial statement, President Donald Trump compared recent U.S. military strikes on Iran to Japan's infamous attack on Pearl Harbor during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Washington on Thursday.

Trump, in defending his administration's war strategy, drew a parallel with Japan's surprise assault on Pearl Harbor, which led the United States into World War II. Takaichi's surprise was evident as she sat beside Trump in the Oval Office.

The remarks invoked the memory of the December 7, 1941, attack that killed 2,390 Americans, a day President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared would "live in infamy." The U.S. ultimately defeated Japan in 1945 after devastating atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.