AIUDF Unveils Third List of Candidates for Assam Elections

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) announced its third list of candidates for the upcoming Assam elections on Thursday. Led by Badruddin Ajmal, the party has revealed nominees for 27 constituencies in total. The recent list includes former legislators Sheikh Shah Alam and Ali Akbar Miah, who will contest from Jaleswar and Birsing-Jarua, respectively.

Other candidates announced are Abdul Salam Shah for Mankachar, Farhad Ali in Bhawanipur-Sorbhog, Minar Hussain Mazarbhuiya from Sonai, and Choudhury Hibbur Rasul Usama Mabrur in Karimganj North. Notably, Ajmal's candidacy for the Binnakandi constituency had been disclosed earlier.

Despite efforts to align with the Congress-led opposition block, AIUDF remains unaffiliated. The elections, involving 126 assembly seats, are scheduled for April 9, with vote counting on May 4. Currently, the ruling BJP and its allies hold the majority in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)