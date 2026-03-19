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Mexico Invites Spain's King to World Cup: A Diplomatic Rebound

Mexico has invited Spain's King Felipe VI to the World Cup's opening match, signaling a potential mending of strained relations over colonial-era tensions. President Claudia Sheinbaum's recent gesture follows the king's acknowledgment of past abuses. Mexico aims to foster diplomatic relationships as they host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:28 IST
Mexico Invites Spain's King to World Cup: A Diplomatic Rebound
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In a significant diplomatic move, Mexico has extended an invitation to Spain's King Felipe VI to attend the opening match of the World Cup, scheduled for June 11 at Azteca Stadium. This gesture marks a warming of relations between the two nations, following previous tensions.

The decision by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum comes after Felipe VI's unexpected acknowledgment of Spain's colonial-era abuses. Sheinbaum, however, had not invited the king to her inauguration due to the monarch's earlier refusal to apologize for historical wrongdoings in Latin America.

The invitation is part of a broader effort to reach out to all countries with diplomatic ties to Mexico as it prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Sheinbaum remains cautiously optimistic about the king's recent comments, although she admitted it fell short of her government's expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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