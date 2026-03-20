Pause in Ukraine War Talks Amidst New Middle East Conflict
Talks between Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv on ending the Ukraine war are on hold due to the Iran conflict. However, Ukraine's president anticipates discussions resuming soon. The pause awaits renewed U.S. focus. Previous peace efforts remain distant while Russia holds economic and territorial demands.
Amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, conversations aimed at resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict have stalled. The Kremlin announced a temporary pause, citing the fresh outbreak of war in Iran, but assured that dialogue would recommence once a renewed U.S. focus on Ukrainian affairs is achievable.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed hope that discussions might resume soon as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hinted at new negotiation rounds scheduled for the weekend in the United States. Peskov indicated Moscow's readiness to intensify the engagement once circumstances allow.
Meanwhile, despite Russia's strategic pressure, Kyiv remains firm against complying with Russian demands. The Kremlin maintains that Kyiv must renounce its NATO aspirations and relinquish control over contested regions, conditions that remain unacceptable to Ukraine and its allies, who fear further aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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