Fadnavis asks women's panel chief Chakankar to quit amid row over her 'links' with rape accused

As opposition parties targeted Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar over her alleged association with rape accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asked her to resign. Chakankar, a leader of the Natinalist Congress Party led by deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, met Fadnavis in the evening and during the meeting the chief minister asked her to step down, sources said. Earlier, Chakankar wrote a letter to Director General of Police Sadanand Date and demanded that a Special Investigation Team be set up to the probe the allegations of rape and sexual exploitation against Kharat, arrested by Nashik Police. But opposition leaders sought to corner the BJP-led government by highlighting Chankankar's own links with the accused. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare claimed that under the influence of Kharat, who claims to be an astrologer, Chakankar 'cut' her 'anamika' or ring finger as part of some occult ritual. Andhare also showed photos where Chakankar is purportedly seen with a bandage on her ring finger. Activist Anjali Damania too demanded immediate ouster of Chakankar. Kharat, who claims to be a retired Merchant Navy officer and is known as ''captain'', was involved in sexual exploitation of women under the guise of spiritual practices and also in financial frauds and land grabbing, she alleged. The demand for Chakankar's resignation intensified after it emerged that she had performed rituals alongwith Kharat, who heads Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust of which she is a member. Kharat, who had several politcal leaders visit him over the years, was arrested in Nashik on Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman for three years. Damania alleged that Kharat used to conduct rituals to influence devotees and exploit women. Chakankar, in a post on X two days ago, had denied having any knowledge about Kharat's personal life or the allegations against him. Sources said chief minister Fadnavis had taken cognisance of the rape case involving Kharat, and directed strict action against him two weeks ago. Kharat was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a 35-year-old woman. He called her to his office claiming that his predictions pointed to ''threats'' to her husband's life, gave her sedative-laced drinks, and raped her on multiple occasions between November 2022 and December 2025, the complaint said. Sources said Fadnavis instructed the police to take stringent action, following which the DGP issued orders leading to the action against Kharat.

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