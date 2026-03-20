High Stakes in Puducherry: Rangasamy and AINRC Gear Up for Assembly Polls

N Rangasamy, the Chief Minister of Puducherry and founder of the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), submitted his nomination papers on Friday for the approaching Assembly elections on April 9. Contesting in both Thattanchavady and Mangalam constituencies, Rangasamy aims to retain these crucial areas.

Agriculture Minister Theni C Djeacoumar previously won Mangalam in 2021 but will not contest this year, opening the door for Rangasamy. An agreement reached between AINRC and BJP ensures 16 seats for AINRC and 10 for BJP as part of the NDA coalition, with AIADMK and Latchia Jananayaga Katchi each claiming two seats.

Meanwhile, other prominent figures such as BJP's R Selvam and Home Minister A Namassivayam have also filed nominations, striving to maintain their political influence in this pivotal election battle set against a backdrop of strategic alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)