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Political Rumbles: Ticket Tensions Shake West Bengal's Electoral Ground

West Bengal's political landscape faces increased uncertainty as both TMC and BJP contend with internal strife over candidate selection. This unrest comes amid the Election Commission's voter list revision, potentially affecting closely contested seats. Analysts note that local mobilization and voter roll changes could impact electoral outcomes significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:07 IST
Political Rumbles: Ticket Tensions Shake West Bengal's Electoral Ground
  • Country:
  • India

The tumultuous political scene in West Bengal is experiencing heightened uncertainty as open rebellions over ticket distribution have sparked protests within the state's major parties, TMC and BJP. The ruling TMC's reshuffle has led to dissent as 74 MLAs were dropped. Meanwhile, BJP's candidate selection prompted protests at its Kolkata headquarters.

Amidst these disturbances, the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has intensified scrutiny over voter rolls, potentially impacting electoral results in closely contested constituencies. This revision process has led to significant deletions and scrutiny of voter names, raising concerns among political observers.

Experts highlight the crucial role of booth-level organization in these elections as disenchantment over candidate selections could influence voter turnout. Both TMC and BJP face the challenge of maintaining cohesion and mitigating internal strife as West Bengal gears up for assembly polls in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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