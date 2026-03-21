Energy Crisis: Kerala CM Criticizes Central Government Policies

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched a scathing critique of the central government's energy policies, condemning both Congress and BJP-led administrations. He alleges these policies, influenced by the United States, have pushed India into a severe energy crisis.

Vijayan pointed to India's 2006 withdrawal from the India-Iran gas pipeline, calling it a 'historic mistake' that weakened the nation's long-term energy security. He further claimed that former Petroleum Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar was ousted for endorsing the pipeline project, signaling a corporate-tilted policy shift under his successor.

With the current BJP administration allegedly favoring private energy firms and succumbing to international pressures, Vijayan urged the government to implement strategic, visionary measures for energy independence. He emphasized the importance of renewable energy initiatives and cautioned against the reliance on volatile global fuel markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)