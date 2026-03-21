Turbulence in the Middle East: Geo-Politics and Economic Ripples

In a strategic shift, President Donald Trump has indicated the possibility of reducing military activity in the Middle East. This comes even as the United States dispatches additional warships and Marines to the region, amid rising tensions and threats from Iran to target global tourist sites.

The conflicting U.S. signals emerged after increasing oil prices negatively impacted the U.S. stock market. Subsequently, the Trump administration announced plans to lift restrictions on Iranian oil trade to address surging fuel costs. Despite these attempts at stabilization, hostilities show no sign of ending.

The conflict has escalated, leading to significant casualties and destruction. Meanwhile, commercial entities such as United Airlines are preparing for prolonged fuel price hikes, anticipating financial ramifications that could see oil reach as high as USD 175 per barrel.

(With inputs from agencies.)