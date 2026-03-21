Ramping Up: Increased Offensive Against Iran

In a bold statement, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz revealed plans for a substantial increase in attacks against Iran. Katz made this announcement just hours following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about potentially reducing American military involvement in the Middle East.

Katz emphasized that the coming week will see a rise in the intensity of operations executed by both the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the U.S. military. This coordinated effort aims specifically at dismantling the Iranian terrorist regime and its critical infrastructures.

The announcement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between Iran and both Israeli and U.S. forces, indicating a strategic shift in military operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)