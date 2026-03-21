Tensions Flare as Iran Targets Diego Garcia: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

Britain has publicly condemned ''Iran's reckless attacks'' following Iran's missile strike on the UK-US air base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. Official details are sparse, but the assault, which was unsuccessful, has heightened tensions.

Reports indicate the missile attack is part of Iran's broader regional aggression, with threats to the Strait of Hormuz raising concerns among UK and its allies. While Britain abstains from participating in US-Israeli military actions against Iran, it has sanctioned American bomber operations from UK bases targeting Iran's missile sites.

This latest incident brings into focus questions regarding the range of Iran's missiles, as Diego Garcia lies significantly beyond the country's self-imposed limit. Meanwhile, political controversy continues as Britain plans to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos archipelago to Mauritius, with implications for the strategically vital Diego Garcia base.

(With inputs from agencies.)