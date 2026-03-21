Left Menu

AMMK and NDA Prepare Strategy to Challenge DMK in Tamil Nadu Elections

AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to strategize for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Their discussion focused on ensuring the NDA's victory over DMK, rather than seat-sharing, which will be finalized soon. Dhinakaran criticized DMK's focus on the 'Delhi versus Tamil Nadu' election narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:56 IST
AMMK and NDA Prepare Strategy to Challenge DMK in Tamil Nadu Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to fine-tune electoral strategies aimed at toppling the DMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Dhinakaran clarified that the discussion did not entail seat-sharing specifics but rather focused on strengthening cooperation among NDA constituents throughout the state's 234 Assembly constituencies.

Addressing media speculation about the narrative of 'Delhi versus Tamil Nadu,' Dhinakaran emphasized that widespread alliances are crucial for the NDA's victory. He also responded humorously to remarks made by Chief Minister M K Stalin regarding team dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026