AMMK and NDA Prepare Strategy to Challenge DMK in Tamil Nadu Elections

AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to fine-tune electoral strategies aimed at toppling the DMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Dhinakaran clarified that the discussion did not entail seat-sharing specifics but rather focused on strengthening cooperation among NDA constituents throughout the state's 234 Assembly constituencies.

Addressing media speculation about the narrative of 'Delhi versus Tamil Nadu,' Dhinakaran emphasized that widespread alliances are crucial for the NDA's victory. He also responded humorously to remarks made by Chief Minister M K Stalin regarding team dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)