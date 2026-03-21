AMMK and NDA Prepare Strategy to Challenge DMK in Tamil Nadu Elections
AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to strategize for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Their discussion focused on ensuring the NDA's victory over DMK, rather than seat-sharing, which will be finalized soon. Dhinakaran criticized DMK's focus on the 'Delhi versus Tamil Nadu' election narrative.
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AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to fine-tune electoral strategies aimed at toppling the DMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
Dhinakaran clarified that the discussion did not entail seat-sharing specifics but rather focused on strengthening cooperation among NDA constituents throughout the state's 234 Assembly constituencies.
Addressing media speculation about the narrative of 'Delhi versus Tamil Nadu,' Dhinakaran emphasized that widespread alliances are crucial for the NDA's victory. He also responded humorously to remarks made by Chief Minister M K Stalin regarding team dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)