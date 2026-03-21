Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Israel Heighten Attacks on Iran

In a recent development, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that Israel and the United States would significantly escalate military attacks against Iran in the coming week. His statement came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at a possible reduction of military operations in the Middle East.

Despite Trump's remarks regarding winding down military actions, the U.S. unveiled plans to send additional warships and Marines to the region, exacerbating tension. The situation further muddied by Iran's threats to target tourist sites worldwide, and an uptick in global oil prices shaken financial markets in the U.S.

Amidst these tensions, Israel denied responsibility for a recent attack on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, which Iran claims was struck by an airstrike. As conflict persists, Congress is demanding a clearer strategy from the Trump administration concerning the military campaign against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)