Escalating Tensions: Iran's Missile Reach and Middle East Conflict

In a dramatic turn of events, Iran has escalated its military engagements by targeting a UK-US base in the Indian Ocean, while its main nuclear enrichment site suffered further strikes amidst the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The attack on Diego Garcia air base, located approximately 2,500 miles away, raises concerns about Iran's missile capabilities, hinting at a potential extension of its range or utilization of its space programs for launches.

Simultaneously, Israel and the US remain firm in their strategic bombardments, while countries worldwide express readiness to secure the valuable Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy passage, from escalating threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)