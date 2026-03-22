Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz
President Trump has issued a stark ultimatum to Iran, threatening to destroy key Iranian power plants if they do not open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. This move comes amid rising tensions and increasing oil prices, as Trump faces pressure to secure the vital waterway.
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In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the United States would target Iranian power plants, should Iran fail to open the Strait of Hormuz within a 48-hour deadline. Trump's statement, issued via social media while in Florida, underscores the rising tension in the region.
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical channel for global oil trade, and the closure has contributed to soaring oil prices. Trump emphatically declared that the U.S. would commence attacks starting with the largest power plant, to impose consequences on Iran.
The announcement places additional pressure on Iran as well as on Trump to stabilize the situation, as international eyes focus on the development of this high-stakes geopolitical standoff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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