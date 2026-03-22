KC Tyagi's New Political Chapter: Joining the RLD
Former JD(U) leader KC Tyagi has joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the presence of party president Jayant Choudhary. Tyagi announced his departure from JD(U) after a long association starting in 2003. He held key roles such as chief general secretary and political adviser.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, former JD(U) leader KC Tyagi has officially joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The announcement was made at an event where he was welcomed by RLD president and Union minister Jayant Choudhary.
Tyagi, who made headlines last Tuesday by announcing his exit from the JD(U), did not provide a reason for his departure. His association with JD(U) dates back to its formation in October 2003.
Over the years, Tyagi served in various key positions within the JD(U), including chief general secretary, chief spokesperson, and political adviser. This new political alignment marks the beginning of a fresh chapter in Tyagi's career.
ALSO READ
Former JD(U) leader KC Tyagi joins RLD in the presence of its chief and Union minister Jayant Choudhary.
Union Minister Targeted: Death Threat Sparks Security Overhaul and Police Investigation
Patna High Court Grants Bail to JD(U) MLA Anant Singh
Nitish Kumar Set to Return as JD(U) President
Nitish Kumar Set for Fourth Term as JD(U) National President Unopposed