British Minister Dismisses Iranian Missile Threat Claims

British cabinet minister Steve Reed, speaking on Sunday, refuted claims that Iran plans to target Europe with ballistic missiles. He emphasized the absence of any supporting assessments.

Reed's comments followed a social media post by the Israel Defence Forces suggesting Iran has missiles capable of reaching major European cities.

'We will protect our interests and work with allies to de-escalate the situation,' Reed assured, distancing the UK from U.S. President Trump's remarks on Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)