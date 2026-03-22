Political Drama Unfolds: Sudhakaran's Bold Move Against CPI(M)
The political tension between G Sudhakaran and CPI(M) intensifies as Sudhakaran, who left the party to run as an independent, defies criticism. Faced with allegations from V Vijayaraghavan, Sudhakaran maintains his stance, rejecting accusations of ambition and defending his independence in the upcoming electoral contest in Ambalapuzha.
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The political landscape in Ambalapuzha has heated up as G Sudhakaran, a former CPI(M) member, continues to stand firm against the party's criticisms. Sudhakaran, now an independent candidate, has sparked controversy with his decision to leave CPI(M) and contest the upcoming elections on his terms.
V Vijayaraghavan, a prominent Left leader, accused Sudhakaran of misinterpreting 'The Communist Manifesto' and labeled his ambitions as purely parliamentary. In response, Sudhakaran dismissed the attacking remarks, suggesting that Vijayaraghavan's comments only reinforce his support among voters.
Sudhakaran, vocal at UDF meetings, emphasized his humble origins and refusal to retaliate against personal insults from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. With UDF backing him in the elections, the attention turns to whether Sudhakaran can overcome the CPI(M) challenge in the polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)