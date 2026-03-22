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Bengal Campaigns: Politics Beyond the Pulpit

In West Bengal's election campaign, candidates are stepping beyond traditional rallies to engage with voters through everyday activities like cooking rotis, shaving beards, and joining religious gatherings. These gestures aim to foster a sense of intimacy with the electorate, reflecting a shift towards optics and accessibility in modern politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:44 IST
Bengal Campaigns: Politics Beyond the Pulpit
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In the heat of West Bengal's election season, the conventional boundaries between candidates and voters are dissolving as political hopefuls take their campaigns to kitchens, barber stalls, and religious gatherings. These actions are not only redefining grassroots engagement but also reshaping the region's political landscape.

In Hooghly, TMC nominee Partha Hazari surprised many by rolling rotis in a voter's kitchen, using the opportunity to underline struggles with gas shortages. Meanwhile, in Birbhum, BJP's Anup Saha engaged with a roadside barber, reinforcing his claim of being 'one among the people,' while Gopiballavpur candidate Rajesh Mahato approached voters through faith-based gatherings.

This shift highlights a broader trend where symbolism and visibility dominate election strategies. Candidates from various parties appear focused on crafting relatable and accessible public personas, acknowledging that modern voters value both presence and performance as much as policy pledges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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