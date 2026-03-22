UK's Emergency Economic Talks Amid Iran Conflict

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing for an emergency session on Monday to evaluate the repercussions of the ongoing Iran conflict on the UK's economic landscape. Government sources confirmed the meeting's urgent nature.

Government officials have disclosed that the meeting aims to form a strategic response to potential economic disruptions linked to the conflict. Key figures, including Starmer and Bailey, will spearhead the discussions.

The announcement comes as financial markets grapple with uncertainty, highlighting the critical need for prompt policy adaptation in response to global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)