Left Menu

UK's Emergency Economic Talks Amid Iran Conflict

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to convene an emergency meeting to assess the impact of the Iran war on the UK economy. Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, will be among the attendees of this critical COBRA meeting, according to a government official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:48 IST
UK's Emergency Economic Talks Amid Iran Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing for an emergency session on Monday to evaluate the repercussions of the ongoing Iran conflict on the UK's economic landscape. Government sources confirmed the meeting's urgent nature.

Government officials have disclosed that the meeting aims to form a strategic response to potential economic disruptions linked to the conflict. Key figures, including Starmer and Bailey, will spearhead the discussions.

The announcement comes as financial markets grapple with uncertainty, highlighting the critical need for prompt policy adaptation in response to global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026