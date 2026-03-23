Tense Standoff in Slovenia's Parliamentary Elections

The preliminary results of Slovenia's parliamentary elections reveal a deadlock between the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) and the Freedom Movement (GS). Though each party leads a coalition, they failed to secure the 46-seat majority needed in the 90-seat parliament, highlighting the pivotal role smaller parties might play.

SDS leader Janez Jansa, eyeing a fourth term, has accused election officials of discrepancies in vote counting, while GS leader and incumbent Prime Minister Robert Golob vows to improve citizens' future. Analyst Aljaz Pengov Bitenc believes Golob is better positioned to form alliances despite challenges.

These elections are crucial, as they could steer Slovenia towards a liberal path with social reforms under Golob or towards conservative policies with tax breaks under Jansa. The campaign spotlighted alleged corruption and possible international involvement, adding tension to Slovenia's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)