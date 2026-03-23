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Matt Brittin Steps into BBC's Leadership Spotlight

Matt Brittin, a former Google executive, is reportedly set to become the BBC's new director-general. This decision was approved by the BBC board, with an official announcement expected soon. Brittin will replace Tim Davie, who resigned amid criticism of the BBC's news service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 06:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 06:01 IST
Matt Brittin Steps into BBC's Leadership Spotlight

Matt Brittin, a former Google executive, has been named the BBC's new director-general, according to sources cited by the Times on Sunday.

The BBC board reportedly approved Brittin's appointment during a meeting on Thursday, and an official announcement is anticipated this week. Reuters was unable to independently verify the report, and the BBC has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Earlier this year, the BBC announced that Director-General Tim Davie would step down on April 2. Rhodri Talfan Davies, the director of nations, is slated to temporarily take over until a permanent successor was secured. Davie's resignation followed criticism regarding the BBC's editing of a video of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

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