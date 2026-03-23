Matt Brittin Steps into BBC's Leadership Spotlight
Matt Brittin, a former Google executive, is reportedly set to become the BBC's new director-general. This decision was approved by the BBC board, with an official announcement expected soon. Brittin will replace Tim Davie, who resigned amid criticism of the BBC's news service.
Matt Brittin, a former Google executive, has been named the BBC's new director-general, according to sources cited by the Times on Sunday.
The BBC board reportedly approved Brittin's appointment during a meeting on Thursday, and an official announcement is anticipated this week. Reuters was unable to independently verify the report, and the BBC has not yet responded to requests for comment.
Earlier this year, the BBC announced that Director-General Tim Davie would step down on April 2. Rhodri Talfan Davies, the director of nations, is slated to temporarily take over until a permanent successor was secured. Davie's resignation followed criticism regarding the BBC's editing of a video of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
ALSO READ
Odisha Assembly Uproar: Calls for Health Minister's Resignation Amid Hospital Fire Tragedy
Resignation of Rupali Chakankar Sparks Political Debacle in Maharashtra
Resignation Not Enough: Call for In-Depth Probe in Godman Case
Financial Turmoil at HDFC Bank: Resignations and Regulatory Scrutiny
Political Turmoil: Resignation Shakes Punjab Cabinet Amid Harassment Allegations