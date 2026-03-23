TSA Staffing Crisis: Immigration Agents Step In Amid Shutdown

The Department of Homeland Security reported a rise in absenteeism among TSA workers amid the prolonged government shutdown. With more than a third of staff absent at major airports, DHS is deploying Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to assist with operations starting Monday.

Despite federal assurances of no immigration enforcement, there's controversy due to a conflicting statement by President Trump. The TSA union argues that ICE agents lack the specialized training necessary for security operations, as TSA personnel continue working unpaid.

The funding stalemate centers on DHS budget disagreements, with Democrats seeking changes in immigration rules. ICE agents remain paid, unlike TSA staff, who face economic hardship. Lawmakers continue to debate an independent funding solution for TSA federally.

(With inputs from agencies.)