TVK Unveils Full Candidate List for Puducherry Assembly Polls
The TVK has announced its candidates for the Puducherry Assembly elections. Contesting all 30 seats independently, the list includes notable figures like A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, former AIADMK legislators, and a former Deputy Inspector General of Police. Two female candidates are nominated for Mangalam and Kadirkamam constituencies.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Progressive Growth Party (TVK) has revealed its slate of candidates for the upcoming Puducherry Assembly elections, marking its intention to contest all 30 seats independently.
Among the candidates, A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, who recently departed the BJP after being denied a reelection ticket, has been nominated for the Thirubhuvanai reserved segment. The list also features former AIADMK legislators K A U Asana and L Periyasamy, who will contest from Karaikal (South) and Nettapakkam (reserved) constituencies, respectively.
Notably, two female candidates will run in the Mangalam and Kadirkamam constituencies, and former Deputy Inspector General of Police of Puducherry V J Chandran, along with ex-Congress legislator N Dhanavelou, are among those named. This strategic move highlights the party's broad appeal seeking a strong foothold in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- TVK
- Puducherry
- elections
- Assembly
- candidates
- AIADMK
- BJP
- Thirubhuvanai
- Female
- Constituencies
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