Friedrich Merz: Diplomatic Breakthrough with Trump on Iran Crisis

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Monday that he had conversed with U.S. President Donald Trump, discussing critical issues regarding planned actions against Iran's power infrastructure.

During the press conference in Berlin, Merz revealed that President Trump has agreed to delay those potential attacks by five days. This de-escalation period introduces a new avenue to foster immediate and direct negotiations with the Iranian government, easing current tensions.

Chancellor Merz commended President Trump for his readiness to engage in dialogue and explore diplomatic interventions, underscoring the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

(With inputs from agencies.)