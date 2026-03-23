Left Menu

Friedrich Merz: Diplomatic Breakthrough with Trump on Iran Crisis

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz communicated with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding concerns about potential Iranian power plant attacks. Trump agreed to postpone action for five days, opening the door for direct negotiations with Iran. Merz expressed gratitude for Trump's willingness to consider diplomatic solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:46 IST
Friedrich Merz: Diplomatic Breakthrough with Trump on Iran Crisis
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Monday that he had conversed with U.S. President Donald Trump, discussing critical issues regarding planned actions against Iran's power infrastructure.

During the press conference in Berlin, Merz revealed that President Trump has agreed to delay those potential attacks by five days. This de-escalation period introduces a new avenue to foster immediate and direct negotiations with the Iranian government, easing current tensions.

Chancellor Merz commended President Trump for his readiness to engage in dialogue and explore diplomatic interventions, underscoring the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026