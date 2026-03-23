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Diplomatic Relief: Halt on Iranian Energy Strikes

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas welcomed President Trump’s decision not to attack Iran’s energy infrastructure. Meeting with Nigeria’s Foreign Minister in Abuja, Kallas emphasized that infrastructure attacks worsen chaos in the region. Trump disclosed he ordered a temporary halt on strikes against Iranian power plants for five days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:01 IST
Diplomatic Relief: Halt on Iranian Energy Strikes
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  • Belgium

In a diplomatic maneuver welcomed internationally, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday praised U.S. President Donald Trump's latest decision to hold back on military actions targeting Iranian energy infrastructure.

Kallas, who was engaging in discussions with Nigeria's Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar in Abuja, expressed concerns that any attacks on critical infrastructure would exacerbate regional chaos and further escalate ongoing conflicts.

The announcement from President Trump detailed a five-day suspension of planned military strikes on Iran's power facilities, a move that may stabilize tense geopolitical relations in the short term.

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