Czech Coalition Sparks Media Funding Controversy

The Czech ruling coalition is poised to introduce legal amendments aimed at reducing financial support for public television and radio later this year. Critics argue that this step aims to diminish the independence of media outlets.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis' coalition, including the far-right SPD and the eurosceptic Motorists, proposes a bill to abolish the monthly user fees for public media for seniors, young individuals, and companies. SPD leader Tomio Okamura stated that this is the initial move towards eliminating user fees entirely, transitioning funding to fall solely under state budget management.

However, this proposal has sparked widespread criticism. Czech Television, citing its substantial audience share and public trust, argued that these funding cuts could hinder their ability to fulfill public service roles, highlighting the potential threats to media freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)