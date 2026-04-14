Czech Public Media Funding Shift Raises Concerns

The Czech government is set to eliminate user fees for public media, transferring its financing to the state budget from next year. Culture Minister Oto Klempir announced this significant change, projecting a funding cut of approximately 1.4 billion crowns ($67.92 million).

State funding for Czech Television, a leading broadcaster, is expected to reach 5.73 billion crowns in the next year. This marks a decline compared to the broadcaster's current revenue from user fees, reverting to the financial levels before last year's fee adjustment.

Critics, including Frantisek Talir from the opposition, argue this move resembles media controls seen in Slovakia and Hungary, raising alarms over potential political interference. Despite assurances of preserving media independence, the bill has been met with skepticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)