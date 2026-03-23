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Mysterious Talks: Trump's Secretive Dialogue with Iran's 'Top Person'

President Donald Trump refrained from naming the Iranian leader involved in discussions to end a three-week war, describing him only as a 'top person.' Reports indicate regional nations like Turkiye, Egypt, and Pakistan are acting as mediators. Meanwhile, a US-Israel joint attack killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:08 IST
Mysterious Talks: Trump's Secretive Dialogue with Iran's 'Top Person'
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In an unanticipated development, President Donald Trump chose not to reveal the identity of the Iranian leader engaged in talks to resolve the ongoing three-week conflict. He referred to the individual as a 'top person,' who commands immense respect within Iran, but withheld further details during his statements in Florida.

Reports have surfaced suggesting that countries such as Turkiye, Egypt, and Pakistan are mediating between the U.S. and Iran. Over the past two days, foreign ministers from these nations have engaged in separate discussions with both the White House and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to lessen the regional tensions.

This comes after a decisive joint military strike led by the U.S. and Israel on February 28, which resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In the wake of intensified pressure from the U.S. for a new nuclear deal, the conflict has expanded across the Gulf region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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