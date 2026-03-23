India's Steadfast Stride Amid Global Turmoil

During a recent address at the TV9 Network Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grave concerns over the current global situation but lauded India's ability to progress despite adversities through the united efforts of 1.4 billion citizens.

He noted that, even amid ongoing international conflicts, India's strategic diplomacy has earned praise and positioned the nation as a trusted global partner. Modi emphasized India's proactive approach in tackling challenges head-on rather than postponing them, strengthening relations from the Gulf to the Global South securely.

Criticizing the previous UPA government, Modi pointed out that past governance decisions prioritized personal gains over the country's well-being, citing the issuance of oil bonds as an example of financial burdens placed on future generations to maintain political power.

(With inputs from agencies.)