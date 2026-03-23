Trump's High-Stakes Negotiation Drama Unfolds Amid Middle East Tensions
US President Donald Trump stated that talks were underway with a 'respected' Iranian leader, expressing optimism for a deal to end the ongoing conflict, which has severely affected the global oil market. However, Iran denies any negotiations, and the threat of further escalation looms with potential attacks on key infrastructure.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
US President Donald Trump made a surprising announcement on Monday, revealing that negotiations with a 'respected' Iranian leader were underway, raising hopes for an end to the conflict. He asserted that a deal could lead to the US taking control of Iran's enriched uranium, despite previous Iranian refusals for such terms.
However, Iranian officials, including the parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, denied any talks, accusing the US of spreading false news to influence financial markets. Meanwhile, regional powers like Turkiye and Egypt have engaged in mediation efforts, signaling a cooperative approach to de-escalate tensions.
The conflict has already taken a significant toll, with thousands dead, significant economic ramifications, and heightened concerns over nuclear strikes. As diplomatic exchanges unfold, the unpredictability and potential for escalation remain high, keeping global markets on edge.
ALSO READ
Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: War Disrupts Global Shipping
Navigating Peril: Indian LPG Tankers Brave War-Torn Strait of Hormuz
Navigating Tensions: Indian Tankers Brave Strait of Hormuz Amid Crisis
Trump says if a deal is reached with Iran, US will move to take Iran's enriched uranium critical to nuclear program, reports AP.
US stock market jumps 1.4 per cent at opening bell as oil prices plunge after Trump announces progress on Iran, reports AP.