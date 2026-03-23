Democracy Disputed: Election Chaos in Maharashtra's Satara Zilla Parishad
In Maharashtra, the election for Satara Zilla Parishad's president becomes contentious as ruling allies Shiv Sena and NCP accuse BJP of misuse of power. Allegations of police misconduct surface, sparking calls for inquiries and potential suspensions. The incident exposes rifts within the ruling coalition, leading to legal warnings and demands for accountability.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government's alliance fractured over the election of Satara Zilla Parishad's president, with allies claiming misuse of power by the BJP. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the police for allegedly influencing the vote, terming it a 'murder of democracy'.
Ministers Shamburaj Desai and Makarand Patil demanded an investigation into the alleged police misconduct during the proceedings. The Shiv Sena leader accused the police of manhandling elected representatives, sparking widespread criticism and calls for suspension.
Amidst escalating tensions, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured an inquiry into the matter. The episode has exposed deep flaws within the ruling coalition, as the Shiv Sena and NCP consider legal actions against those who defied voting instructions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Accuses BJP of Declining Influence Amid Allegations of Election Malpractice
Rinku Majumdar Voices Discontent Over BJP Ticket Denial
BJP's Nitin Nabin Aims to Strengthen West Bengal Campaign
Battle Lines Drawn: BJP and Congress Gear Up for Karnataka Bypolls
Gehlot Criticizes BJP Over Delays in Public Welfare Projects