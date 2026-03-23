Democracy Disputed: Election Chaos in Maharashtra's Satara Zilla Parishad

The Maharashtra government's alliance fractured over the election of Satara Zilla Parishad's president, with allies claiming misuse of power by the BJP. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the police for allegedly influencing the vote, terming it a 'murder of democracy'.

Ministers Shamburaj Desai and Makarand Patil demanded an investigation into the alleged police misconduct during the proceedings. The Shiv Sena leader accused the police of manhandling elected representatives, sparking widespread criticism and calls for suspension.

Amidst escalating tensions, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured an inquiry into the matter. The episode has exposed deep flaws within the ruling coalition, as the Shiv Sena and NCP consider legal actions against those who defied voting instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)