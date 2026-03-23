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SAD Leader Criticizes AAP Government Over Delayed Arrest in Punjab Minister's Scandal

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Bikram Singh Majithia criticized the AAP government for delaying the arrest of former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, accused of abetting a Punjab State Warehousing Corporation official's suicide. Majithia also called for a fair post-mortem and a CBI probe into alleged corruption within the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:12 IST
SAD Leader Criticizes AAP Government Over Delayed Arrest in Punjab Minister's Scandal
Bikram Singh Majithia
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has publicly criticized the AAP government for its delay in arresting former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. Bhullar, implicated in the suicide of a state warehousing corporation official, faced allegations of harassment which only led to his arrest after two days of governmental resistance.

Majithia emphasized that a swift arrest should have followed the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, district manager for the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation. Randhawa's suicide note reportedly blamed Bhullar for his desperate act. Consequently, Bhullar tendered his resignation on the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Accusations against the government extend beyond this incident, with Majithia alleging widespread corruption involving Bhullar and AAP officials. He urged for a more thorough investigation, suggesting a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation to uncover negligent actions by senior officials and to ensure justice for Randhawa's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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