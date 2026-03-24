Diplomatic Setback: Pakistan's Mediating Role Impacting India's Global Stature
Reports suggest Pakistan as an intermediary between the US-Israel and Iran, causing a diplomatic setback to India, despite its military successes. The Congress criticizes PM Modi's strategies and highlights Pakistan's increasing global diplomatic influence. Meanwhile, the US engages in unofficial talks with Iran amidst ongoing Gulf tensions.
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Recent reports indicate Pakistan's involvement as an intermediary between the US-Israel and Iran, presenting a substantial diplomatic challenge for India. The Congress expressed concerns over India's diminishing influence, despite significant military victories like Operation Sindoor.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, criticized the Modi government's diplomatic strategies, attributing Pakistan's superior global positioning to India's setbacks. Pakistan, previously in political and economic turmoil, is now allegedly forming closer ties with figures like President Trump.
The US has initiated informal discussions with Iran to alleviate escalating tensions, involving intermediaries from Turkiye, Egypt, and Pakistan. However, Iran remains firm, denying being in talks with the US, despite the recent joint US-Israel strikes on its territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Trump
- diplomacy
- Operation Sindoor
- Gulf tensions
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