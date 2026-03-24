Tensions Rise as Kerala Prepares for Crucial Assembly Polls

With the Kerala Assembly elections on the horizon, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has made bold accusations, claiming the BJP-led alliance is discreetly assisting the Pinarayi Vijayan government to remain in power. The allegations come amidst increased political tension and fierce campaign dynamics.

Pilot, the Congress's chief election observer in Kerala, argues that data indicates a covert alliance between the LDF and NDA, aimed solely at retaining governmental control. He dismisses the BJP's electoral involvement as a strategic move to bolster Left candidates, thereby allowing the LDF to secure another term.

Amidst these contentious claims, Pilot insists that public sentiment leans toward significant political change and anticipates that this will manifest in the upcoming elections. As the Congress prepares its election manifesto with a focus on inclusivity and job creation, Kerala's political landscape remains highly charged ahead of the April 9 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)