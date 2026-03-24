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Tensions Escalate: US-Iran Talks in Dispute Amid Missile Strikes

Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel and Gulf Arab states even as US President Trump claimed negotiations with Iran to end the conflict were underway. However, Iran denied any such talks occurred. Meanwhile, Israeli attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure continue, and oil prices fluctuate due to geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:53 IST
Tensions Escalate: US-Iran Talks in Dispute Amid Missile Strikes
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On Tuesday, tensions in the Middle East intensified as Iranian missiles and drones targeted both Israel and Gulf Arab states. Despite US President Donald Trump announcing ongoing negotiations with Iran to halt the conflict, Iranian officials refuted such claims, labeling them as fabricated news.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced further strikes against Iran and Lebanon, indicating that the conflict is far from over. Meanwhile, in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia intercepted 19 Iranian drones aimed at its oil-rich Eastern Province, while Kuwait experienced electricity disruptions due to air defense actions.

The situation has led to volatile oil prices, briefly dropping below $100 per barrel before climbing back. The geopolitical strain is further exacerbated by Trump's extension of a deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting possible military intentions as US Marines head to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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