Tensions Escalate: US-Iran Talks in Dispute Amid Missile Strikes

On Tuesday, tensions in the Middle East intensified as Iranian missiles and drones targeted both Israel and Gulf Arab states. Despite US President Donald Trump announcing ongoing negotiations with Iran to halt the conflict, Iranian officials refuted such claims, labeling them as fabricated news.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced further strikes against Iran and Lebanon, indicating that the conflict is far from over. Meanwhile, in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia intercepted 19 Iranian drones aimed at its oil-rich Eastern Province, while Kuwait experienced electricity disruptions due to air defense actions.

The situation has led to volatile oil prices, briefly dropping below $100 per barrel before climbing back. The geopolitical strain is further exacerbated by Trump's extension of a deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting possible military intentions as US Marines head to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)