Steinmeier's Call for German Independence in US Technology Relations
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier highlights the need for Germany to seek independence from the U.S. in defense and technology, drawing lessons from its previous reliance on Russia. He emphasizes creating alternatives to U.S.-dominated technology, as it impacts both foreign and domestic policy, urging Europe to leverage its ethical standards.
- Country:
- Germany
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has likened the start of Donald Trump's second term to the disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, marking a significant shift in German foreign relations. He argued for Germany's need to establish greater independence from the United States, especially in defense and technology.
In his remarks at a Berlin event, Steinmeier stressed that Germany must apply lessons learned from reducing its reliance on Russia to its relationship with the U.S. This includes developing alternatives to U.S.-dominated technology, which poses concerns about foreign policy influence through digital platforms.
Steinmeier pointed to the dispute between the Pentagon and AI firm Anthropic as a potential catalyst for Europe to assert itself as a technology leader. He called on Europe to capitalize on its talent, markets, and ethical standards to strengthen its technology sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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