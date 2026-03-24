Left Menu

India's Unified Voice on the West Asia Crisis

The Indian government has convened an all-party meeting to address the ongoing West Asia crisis. Prime Minister Modi emphasized India's need for unity amid potential long-term challenges due to the crisis. The Congress criticized Modi for not condemning US-Israeli actions against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:06 IST
India's Unified Voice on the West Asia Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced an all-party meeting to discuss the continuing crisis in West Asia, according to sources. This move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address to Parliament, where he highlighted the possibility of prolonged global instability due to the conflict.

In his speech, Modi stressed the importance of a unified national response, drawing parallels to the collective resilience shown during the COVID-19 pandemic. He assured the public that the government is taking steps to minimize disruptions in sectors like fuel and national security while protecting Indian citizens in the region.

The Congress, however, criticized Modi for not explicitly condemning US-Israeli air strikes against Iran, describing his parliamentary statement as self-serving and inadequate. Modi argued that with a significant number of Indians residing and working in Gulf countries, India has a vested interest in a peaceful resolution driven by dialogue and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026