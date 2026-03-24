India's Unified Voice on the West Asia Crisis

The Indian government has announced an all-party meeting to discuss the continuing crisis in West Asia, according to sources. This move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address to Parliament, where he highlighted the possibility of prolonged global instability due to the conflict.

In his speech, Modi stressed the importance of a unified national response, drawing parallels to the collective resilience shown during the COVID-19 pandemic. He assured the public that the government is taking steps to minimize disruptions in sectors like fuel and national security while protecting Indian citizens in the region.

The Congress, however, criticized Modi for not explicitly condemning US-Israeli air strikes against Iran, describing his parliamentary statement as self-serving and inadequate. Modi argued that with a significant number of Indians residing and working in Gulf countries, India has a vested interest in a peaceful resolution driven by dialogue and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)