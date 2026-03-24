DMK and VCK Finalize Seat-Sharing Deal for Tamil Nadu Elections

In a significant political development, the DMK finalized a seat-sharing agreement with its ally, the VCK, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. The agreement permits the VCK to contest in eight constituencies, two of which are general constituencies. This decision emerged after comprehensive negotiations led by DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan.

The agreement was formalized at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, with major figures from both parties present. Initial demands from the VCK had been for ten seats, but during the second round of talks, the VCK agreed to contest from eight constituencies—six reserved and two general—as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Addressing the media, Thirumavalavan noted the allocation of two sought-after general constituencies to the VCK. He acknowledged the challenges in dividing seats among the 18 alliance members, mentioning that the inclusion of new parties may extend negotiations slightly. The VCK leader emphasized the importance of compromise in ensuring the alliance's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)