Trump's Bold Move: The Iran Dilemma

In a bold statement made at the Memphis Safe Task Force Roundtable in Tennessee, US President Donald Trump credited Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for first proposing military action against Iran in response to ongoing Middle Eastern tensions.

President Trump, joined by his close aides including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Air Force Gen Dan Caine, discussed the escalating situation in Iran, voicing concerns over Iran's proximity to acquiring nuclear capabilities. Trump praised Hegseth for his prompt response, asserting the necessity of preventing Iran from gaining nuclear arms.

In recent developments, Trump announced a temporary halt on strikes against Iranian energy targets, whilst stating on social media of ongoing 'productive conversations' with Iran. However, Iran has refuted such claims as 'fake news', suggesting that the information serves to influence financial and oil markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)