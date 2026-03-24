Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi's Foreign Policy Amid West Asia Tensions

In a fiery critique on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his approach to the ongoing West Asia conflict. Gandhi alleged that Modi's policies appear aligned with directives from the United States and Israel, compromising the national interest.

Despite an upcoming all-party meeting slated for March 25 to address the escalating crisis, Gandhi announced his inability to attend due to prior commitments in Kerala. He asserted that the meeting, while necessary, cannot rectify what he described as a 'structural blunder' influenced by U.S. preferences.

As tensions in West Asia continue, with reports of disrupted trade routes following military actions, speculation about U.S.-Iran dialogue facilitated by Pakistan has been downplayed by the White House. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized the fluidity of diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)